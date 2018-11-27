Salesforce CEO talks about what they are doing to give back to the community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Nov. 27 is Giving Tuesday-- an international day of charitable giving.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff knows a lot about giving back as he says philanthropy is something he values in his life and company.
Benioff stopped by our studios to talk about what he is doing to help wildfire victims and what he did on this Giving Tuesday for Make-A-Wish.
