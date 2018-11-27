SOCIETY

Salesforce CEO talks about what they are doing to give back to the community

EMBED </>More Videos

Marc Benioff stopped by our studios to talk about what he is doing to help wildfire victims and what he did on this Giving Tuesday for Make-A-Wish. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Nov. 27 is Giving Tuesday-- an international day of charitable giving.

RELATED: Hundreds of breweries creating 'Resilience' IPA to help Camp Fire victims on Giving Tuesday


Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff knows a lot about giving back as he says philanthropy is something he values in his life and company.

Benioff stopped by our studios to talk about what he is doing to help wildfire victims and what he did on this Giving Tuesday for Make-A-Wish.

RELATED: What you need to know about Giving Tuesday

Watch the full video in the player above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyday of givingcharitydonationsfeel goodmarc benioffsalesforceSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
ABC7, Disney give $15,000 to Redwood Empire Food Bank
Anniversary of Milk, Moscone assassinations marked in SF
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations
More Society
Top Stories
Anniversary of Milk, Moscone assassinations marked in SF
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'Facebook is the new cigarettes': Salesforce CEO weighs in on Facebook trust issues
Camp Fire: SoCal man delivers $1,000 checks to Paradise High students, staff
E.coli concerns gives boost to small Bay Area farmers
Hang gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
Death penalty decision delayed in Nia Wilson BART stabbing case
All-clear given at Google after report of suspicious package
Show More
Oakland homeless encampment serving women in danger of closing
Salesforce CEO says Prop C will be incredible for SF
Viral NASA handshake pays homage to 49ers players
ABC7, Disney give $15,000 to Redwood Empire Food Bank
Caltrans to shut down 12 miles of Hwy 1 near Big Sur ahead of storm
More News