San Francisco's Gilbert Street renamed in honor of late public defender Jeff Adachi

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A street in San Francisco was renamed Wednesday in honor of the city's late public defender Jeff Adachi.
Gilbert Street in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood is now Jeff Adachi Way.
Adachi died of a heart event related to drug use last year.
San Francisco County supervisors decided to rename Gilbert Street after Adachi because he used to walk on the road to get the city's Hall of Justice.
