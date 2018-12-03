SOCIETY

San Jose expected to take significant step in downtown Google development

Some activists are going through a 3-day fast to protest a proposed Google development in San Jose's downtown area. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose is expected to take a big step Tuesday for the proposed Google development in the city's downtown area.

The San Jose City Council will consider approval of the sale of several city properties and a "memorandum of understanding" with Google containing the vision and shared goals for a future master planned, mixed-use development in the Diridon Station Area.

Silicon Valley Rising protested outside city hall Monday. Some members are in the middle of a three day fast that will end at the conclusion of Tuesday's city council meeting.

The group has been focused on the impact the new development could have on the already high housing prices in the area.

"We want housing, not Google. We really believe that if Google comes in, it's going to end up in massive displacement in San Jose," said Sandy Perry, president of The Affordable Housing Network of Santa Clara County.

Several council members have written memos supporting the land sale agreements including Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Kelly Snider, an expert in city planning and currently an instructor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at San Jose State University, says Tuesday's action by the city council is a significant step in this process.

"And one that really throws open the doors for creating this comprehensive agreement that's going to spell out in a lot more detail exactly what we are going to get as a city and what Google is expecting to get as a private developer and employer," said Snider.

San Jose's City Council meeting starts Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

More information on the agreement with Google can be seen here.
