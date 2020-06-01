George Floyd

George Floyd Protests: Santa Cruz police chief takes knee alongside peaceful protesters

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of people kneeled on Pacific Avenue in Santa Cruz on Saturday morning to honor the memory of George Floyd amid nationwide protests to bring attention to police violence against the black community.

Photographer Shmuel Thaler captured an image of Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills taking a knee along with the protesters.

Nationwide unrest was fueled by Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Video shows him handcuffed, pleading for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck. That office was fired and has been charged with third-degree murder.



