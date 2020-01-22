building a better bay area

'We're a lot like anyone else': Joe Rodota Trail homeless open up about Sonoma County's plan for new shelter

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In Santa Rosa, the homeless issue is focused on people in camps along a popular trail.

It's the largest encampment in Sonoma County.

When a trash bin presents an opportunity to homeless man Mark Keeler, wandering in the rain, then it's another rough day on Santa Rosa's now-infamous Joe Rodota Trail.

"I hate asking for stuff. Hate begging. Hate all of that," said Mark Keeler.

Keeler is just one of more than 200 homeless still camped out on the trail while Sonoma County prepares outdoor shelters 10 miles out of town for 60 of them.

RELATED: Sonoma Co. votes to move homeless camped along Joe Rodota Trail to Los Guilicos County Park

Lisa Swarney, who lives on the trail, says she wouldn't want to go, even if the county offered her a place.

"No. I believe it is set up like a concentration camp," said Swarney.

Joe Rodota Trail inhabitants are the faceless, nameless, and misunderstood to elderly residents of Oakmont, just across Highway 12 from the soon-to-be-occupied encampment.

At a meeting last week, many concerned.

"I am sorry they are so fearful," said Roberta Rosenthal about her neighbors.

"This is a poor choice in dire circumstances," ventured Lisa Ladrous.

"We're not that bad," said Keeler. "We're from all walks of the world. Just need a place to be."

RELATED: Sonoma County Supervisors vote on $11.6 million plan to help homeless living on biking trail

Sonoma County says it will rid the trail of homelessness by the end of the month and is hand-picking the first shelter residents based on needs.

Who's going? It's mostly a mystery even to though those on the trail but Patrick Donohue is on the list. He wants nothing to do with that shelter.

"I don't want someone telling me I can't move around freely," said Donohue.

So says the man who served time in prison for robbery, who also seems changed.

"I did 20 years for eight robberies in 30 hours," Donohue said. "I deserved every day. My gun did not work but the people I robbed didn't know it."

Patrick spends his days in a wheelchair, now.

"I'm no threat to anyone," Patrick said.

"We're from all walks of the world. We began like everyone else. From all walks of life. We just need a place to be," said Keeler.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta rosashelterbuilding a better bay areahomelesssonoma county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Transit ridership declining in Bay Area, says UCLA study
Berkeley proposes emergency tent shelter under overpass but Caltrans says not safe
BART considering canopies to cover SF escalators
Homeless advocates build unsanctioned tiny homes near Oakland public street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area man says son roughed up during questioning
CDC expects more cases of coronavirus in US
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Transit ridership declining in Bay Area, says UCLA study
'Got English?' sign posted at San Rafael elementary school
BTS 2020 tour dates include two shows at Levi's Stadium in April
WATCH IN 60: Coronavirus in US, TI radiation lawsuit, new Uber feature
Show More
Berkeley proposes emergency tent shelter under overpass but Caltrans says not safe
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Super Bowl 2020: Official 49ers watch parties to be held in SJ, SF
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
Localish coming to TV as broadcast network in February
More TOP STORIES News