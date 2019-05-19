Society

Secret echo chamber drawing attention at San Francisco's Montgomery Street BART station

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Aspiring singer, Neska Urdampilleta, loves Montgomery Street Station's somewhat secret echo chamber.

"It sounded like I could hear myself. It was good."

Jokingly, Jackson Ly yells, "Helllooooooo echo chamber at Montgomery Bart station!"

The dome shaped ceiling is what creates the echo. It essentially reflects the sound back to the center of the circle below.

Ron Hipschman is a physicist at the Exploratorium and explains how it all works.

"It's being amplified back at you so you get this effect which I call 'god voice'. All of a sudden you are totally amplified, you have this really booming voice even though no one else can hear you."

Passerby Marilyn Lagandaon says, "This is so trippy. It echoes in the circle right over here but if you step just a few feet away to the left or to the right outside of the circle it won't echo."

The echo takes just about everyone by surprise. Many stop just to try it out. Saadiq Anderson is one of them.

"Lalalala woo hoo! Yeah, it's echoing all around me!"

The echo chamber is also a whisper chamber. If you whisper something while standing on one side of the circle, a person standing on the other side of the circle can hear you.

It's a fun, free find for everyone in San Francisco.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscotravelsurprisetourismbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News