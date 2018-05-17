DRUG ADDICTION

San Francisco mayor wants to fund first national program to bring treatment to heroin addicts

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Mark Farrell announced he will set aside an extra $6 million to fund a team of doctors that will reach out to heroin addicts, giving them a drug that seems to have great success in stopping heroin cravings. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Franciscans often express their frustration over the number of homeless people and discarded needles on the streets.

On Thursday, Mayor Mark Farrell announced he will set aside an extra $6 million to fund a team of doctors that will reach out to heroin addicts, giving them a drug that seems to have great success in stopping heroin cravings.

RELATED: Needle, drug use epidemic prompts action from BART

"My life has changed dramatically," said former heroin user Chris Ruffino. This is a powerful statement from a man who spent years trying to fight his heroin addiction - until he was given a drug called buprenorphine.

San Francisco Department of Public Health's Dr. Barry Zevin has been treating him and others. "My favorite patient is somebody who is using heroin who I am able to say I actually have effective treatment," Zevin said.

The Health Department has been using the medication on some homeless people addicted to heroin.

VIDEO: Man captures video of 'zombie-like' people using drugs at BART station
EMBED More News Videos

A commuter in San Francisco shot videos over the course of a week showing people using drugs out in the open at a BART station.



Now the mayor wants to fund a team who will go out and distribute the medication to at least 250 more street addicts during a two-year period. Each person would be given a one-week pack of daily doses.

How can anyone be sure that they will take it? Ruffino says it works almost immediately and no one wants to stay an addict forever. "There is no high involved with it, you are just normal. It takes away all of your cravings and all of your desires," he said.

He's been heroin-free for three and a half years.

The Health Department says nearly 60 percent of those who began taking the medication are still working on being clean.

RELATED: Marin County joins lawsuit against 12 pharmaceutical companies over opioids

So that you can better understand this crisis, the Health Department estimates there are 11,000 heroin addicts who use needles.

Public Works picks up more than 12,000 discarded needles a month. Those needles are collected mainly from homeless hot spots and encampments.

Mary Howe is with Homeless Youth Alliance. She's made it a habit to pick up needles on her own. "If we are really going to solve the issue and make a dent, we have to be creative," she said.

The plan will cost $6 million and will be included in the mayor's June 1 budget proposal.

RELATED: Group launches crowdfunding campaign for homeless on SF's Haight Street

Click here for more stories and videos related to drug addiction.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydrug addictionopioidsheroindrugdrug treatmentillegal drugshomelessMark FarrellSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
DRUG ADDICTION
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
Man accused of killing mom: 'If it wasn't for PCP, she'd be here'
Medical association cancels San Francisco convention
Staffing increased at SF's Civic Center BART after video shows drug use
More drug addiction
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News