When we think of Thanksgiving, the word grateful comes to mind, but today in San Francisco, we were thinking of a different word.Can you guess? It's a five-letter word that makes you feel good inside.Tourists at Fisherman's Wharf knew exactly what we were talking about."Happy!" said two sisters who were glad to be together this Thanksgiving.After nearly two weeks of breathing bad air, rain followed by clear skies finally spread across San Francisco."Loved every drop and now we have beautiful blue skies, very appreciative this Thanksgiving, family, good weather, friends, all great," said Carry Thacher a "happy" San Franciscan.Perhaps no one was happier today than kids."I like that we were able to be outside and sunny when you don't have to stay inside cramped and not be able to have fresh air," said Claire Somsouk, a "happy" San Francisco kid.It seems everyone that could, was outside bonding once again with nature.At Crissy Field, dog owners were just as grateful."If they're grateful, then I'm grateful," said Jaime Kornick who had her two dogs out at the beach.We found a family celebrating both a birthday and Thanksgiving at Golden Gate Park, breaking with tradition serving pork instead.Maybe by now we've learned to recognize that it's the little things that make us the happiest.