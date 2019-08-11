SF woman with disability who says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel her rides is calling for change

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco woman with a disability says Lyft drivers have repeatedly canceled her rides when they pull up and see her service dog.Although this is against Lyft's policies, she says the rideshare company is not doing enough to stop it.Talia Lubin is a law student at UC Hastings College of the Law. She has Type-1 diabetes and for more than five years has had a Diabetic Medical Alert Service Dog named Astra.She explained that during a recent visit to San Francisco to attend an Admitted Students reception, a Lyft driver canceled on her when the driver pulled up and saw Astra, who was wearing a dog vest that said "Service Dog" and "Medical Alert."Lubin said she reported the incident to Lyft's Trust and Safety team. They temporarily paused the driver's account and reminded him of his legal obligations to serve passengers with disabilities and their medical alert service animals. Lyft also offered Lubin a $5.00 credit.On August 4th, she said she had two more similar experiences.She said her mother was visiting her at law school and called the Lyft. The driver told her she could not bring Astra in the car.She explained to him that Astra sits at her feet and that she has a small travel tarp underneath to prevent any hair from being left in the car. She also explained that it is illegal for the driver to refuse service to a disabled person because they have a service dog.Eventually, she said, she wore him down and they got in the car. Still, she said he continued to harass her throughout the drive about it.Later that day, she called another Lyft. That driver saw her and Astra and canceled the ride.Lubin said she reported both instances to Lyft's Trust and Safety team, and received similar responses as the first incident.ABC7 News reached out to Lyft for comment. Lyft sent us the folkowing statement:In addition, the company has an entire page on their website about it's policy of allowing service animals."When it comes to transporting riders with service animals, drivers on the Lyft platform should remember one thing: Always Say Yes. You're required by the law and Lyft's policy to always accommodate service animals, even if you have an allergy, religious or cultural objections, or a fear of them," the website says.The policy says that if a driver refuses a rider with a service animal, "the driver could face immediate and permanent deactivation if an investigation into the alleged denial verifies a wrongful denial."Lubin acknowledged that Lyft is following federal law, but believes not enough is being done to train drivers of this policy and to enforce it."I understand that Lyft itself is not directly discriminating against disabled customers.However, the drivers that Lyft contracts with and that they have representing their company are explicitly harassing and refusing to serve disabled passengers with service dogs," Lubin said."Lyft's current approach to training their drivers is not good enough and is repeatedly resulting in discrimination."Lyft, along with Uber, is the currently the subject of a class-action lawsuit calling for sweeping change among the ride-share companies: Equal access for those with disabilities.The lawsuits, filed by the nonprofit Disability Rights Advocates of Berkeley, claim Uber and Lyft don't offer the same on-demand rides for people with disabilities as they do for everyone else in the Bay Area, whjich is in violation of the ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act).