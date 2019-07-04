Society

SFO to open third rideshare parking lot in Peninsula

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- SFO is making a staging change involving ride-share drivers.

A spokesperson tells ABC7 News that this Friday, the airport will open an additional parking lot for them. This third lot is on San Bruno Avenue.

It'll double the space where drivers can wait to pick up arriving passengers.

The intent is to help alleviate congestion at Millbrae Avenue that's caused by rideshare drivers getting to two staging lots there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan francisco international airportlyftparkingrideshareuber
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News