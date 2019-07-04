SFO to open third rideshare parking lot in Peninsula

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- SFO is making a staging change involving ride-share drivers.A spokesperson tells ABC7 News that this Friday, the airport will open an additional parking lot for them. This third lot is on San Bruno Avenue.It'll double the space where drivers can wait to pick up arriving passengers.The intent is to help alleviate congestion at Millbrae Avenue that's caused by rideshare drivers getting to two staging lots there.