Bay Area teen's viral portraits of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris now up in Los Angeles exhibit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Jose teen who painted portraits of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris now has another reason to be proud. The teen's artwork is now on display in Los Angeles at the Beverly Center.At just 14 years old, Tyler Gordon is the youngest artist featured in the "Heirs to the Throne" exhibit presented by The Lost Warhols Museum in partnership with the Beverly Center in LA.Gordon's work is being featured along with some of the most prolific artists of past and present."I'm really shocked still to be able to walk in and literally see my art featured with all of these different types of artists, along with Basquiat himself," Gordon said.It's a dream for a teen who picked up a paintbrush for the first time just three years ago."When I started painting I was painting for the fun of it. Now that people seem to enjoy it I just love art even more," he said.VP-elect Harris definitely loves Gordon's art.Last week Gordon launched a campaign to try to get the vice president-elect to see it, and she did."Oh my God! I'm overwhelmed with the magnificence of your artistry! You really have a gift," the VP-elect told Gordon over the phone.For Gordon, there's a personal connection to both the President and Vice President-elect.He said he looks up to Harris for breaking barriers like he has, shaking a debilitating diagnosis that left him in a wheelchair for two years.Gordon also admires Biden for overcoming a stutter, like he has.He was born deaf and only learned to speak after a life-changing surgery at six-years-old."(Biden) stutters like me and he's not afraid to do public speeches and use his voice and I'm really inspired by him," said Gordon. "He helps me accept my stutter."As the youngest artist featured, Gordon has advice for anyone questioning their own ability."If you have a talent use it and don't be afraid to express yourself," Gordon said.His artwork will be on display at the Beverly Center until Dec. 31, 2020.He hopes one day to paint the official White House portraits for the President and First Lady.