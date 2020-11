VP-elect Kamala Harris calls Bay Area teen who painted her portrait

EMBED >More News Videos Tyler Gordon was surprised with a phone call from VP-elect Kamala Harris after he tweeted timelapse video of him painting her portrait.

@KamalaHarris My name is Tyler Gordon and I'm 14 years old and I live in the Bay Area! I painted this picture of you and I hope you like it!!! Please Rt and tag her so that she can see this. Please!!!@JoeBiden @DouglasEmhoff @SenKamalaHarris @WeGotGame2 pic.twitter.com/X0qtChKBf2 — Tyler Gordon (@Official_tylerg) November 23, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A teenager from San Jose was surprised by another Bay Area native, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris , after he got her attention by painting her portrait.Tyler Gordon launched a campaign to try to get the vice president-elect to see it, and now she has."Oh my God! I'm overwhelmed with the magnificence of your artistry! You really have a gift," the VP-elect told Gordon over the phone."She came from the Bay Area and I felt really connected because she's working hard and her hard work did pay off," Gordon told ABC7 News.Gordonr's hard work paid off, too. He tweeted a timelapse video of himself painting. The video was viewed over one million times.One retweet came from Chelsea Clinton. In a tweet on Wednesday, Gordon thanked Clinton for helping reach Harris."One day when I'm in Oakland, I hope to meet you but I wanted to call to say thank you," Harris said.In a later tweet, Clinton suggested the painting go up at the vice president's residence. Tyler has similar dreams. "My dream is to paint the official White House portrait."Maybe it's not out of the question. One dream already came true.Gordon is the same teen who painted a portrait of Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez and met them at her concert last June.