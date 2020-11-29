Politics

Bay Area teen paints portrait of President-elect Joe Biden after Harris painting goes viral

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A teenager from San Jose who went viral last week after posting a video of him painting a portrait of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, has now made a matching one of President-elect Joe Biden.

Tyler Gordon said that he was inspired to make one of Biden because he has a stutter just like him.

RELATED: VP-elect Kamala Harris calls Bay Area teen who painted her portrait

Last week Gordon launched a campaign to try to get the vice president-elect to see it, and she did.

"Oh my God! I'm overwhelmed with the magnificence of your artistry! You really have a gift," the VP-elect told Gordon over the phone.

"She came from the Bay Area and I felt really connected because she's working hard and her hard work did pay off," Gordon told ABC7 News.

RELATED: 12-year-old San Jose boy tries to get Jennifer Lopez's attention with amazing painting skills

A time-lapse video that Gordon tweeted of himself painting has been viewed more than one million times. His dream is to paint the official White House portrait.

Gordon is the same teen who painted a portrait of Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and met them at her concert last June.
