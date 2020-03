Small acts of caring bring hope to Bay Area in wake of coronavirus outbreak

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- During this time of stress and uncertainty because of the Coronavirus outbreak, we're highlighting the small acts of kindness happening in our communities. We went in search of people who are lending a helping hand in many different ways.The site, started by Steven Wang covers the area of South San Francsico to Redwood City and in just a day has more than 50 volunteers and growing by the minute.Anyone in need of help is encouraged to visit www.bit.ly/COVID19LovePeninsula A website connecting healthy young adults with elders or those with compromised immune systems."Even in just a day or two we've had over 250 people that have signed up to help. It's amazing and it just shows the Bay Area is an amazing place full of amazing people."Owner Mohammed Azam put out a message on Facebook, offering any school kids and their families in need a meal for free. No questons asked. Offering school kids-and adults free meals. No questions asked.He's starting with phone and video consults."I've got plenty of time to do consults if necessary...we've got 3 weeks of lockdowns!" he smiles.They're giving kids what they call "amigos burritos.""From the bottom of our heart if anybody needs a burrito because they're out of school we can help"She put out a message on Nextdoor offering services to the most at-risk, all for free. She's urging anyone in the area to email her at AD0237@gmail.com She discovered a world of friends and love via the app Nextdoor."It's so wonderful I can't tell you how grateful I am for that I never expected so much of that really."