Study: Sunny day in park as good as Christmas

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new study claims that a sunny day in the park is as good as Christmas.

University of Vermont research team studied hundreds of tweets posted by people visiting San Francisco parks.

They found that the level of happiness expressed in the tweets is equivalent to the mood spike on Christmas, found to be the happiest day each year on Twitter.

Researchers noticed the more green in the park, the happier the visitors were.

Because of this, the researchers say parks should get a greater priority from urban planners because of their effect on mental health.
