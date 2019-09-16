Society

The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek found dead in Manhattan apartment, sources say

NEW YORK -- Ric Ocasek, frontman for the new-wave American rock band The Cars, was found dead in his Manhattan apartment Sunday, according to the New York Police Department.

Ocasek and The Cars shot to fame in 1978, with their self-titled album.

It included hits such as "My Best Friend's Girl" and "Just What I Needed."

He appeared to have died from natural causes.

Ric Ocasek was 75-years-old.
