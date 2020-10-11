Society

Thousands march across Golden Gate Bridge in solidarity with Armenians amid cease-fire with Azerbaijan

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Members of the Bay Area's Armenian-American community urged the U.S. government Saturday to cut off military aid to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

About 3,000 people marched across the Golden Gate Bridge to show solidarity with Armenians living in Artsakh, according to the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District.

RELATED: Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan

San Francisco's Armenian community say they came together to demonstrate against Turkey's and Azerbaijan's hostility toward Armenia.

"Turkey and Azerbaijan have aggressively attacked, started a war," said Rozanne Makasdjian, with the Armenian National Committee of America. "They are bombing civilians there and we're very concerned what they're trying to do really is finish off the Armenia Genocide that they started in 1915."

Azerbaijan launched an invasion last month and Armenia has defended the people in Artsakh.

RELATED: Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijian and Armenia both attacked each other earlier Friday, after agreeing to a cease-fire brokered by Russia.

The two countries accused one another of de-railing the deal.

Editor's note: ABC7 previously reported hundreds were in attendance at Saturday's march, but bridge officials confirmed the crowd was estimated at 3,000.
