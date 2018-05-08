SOCIETY

Thousands more UC workers join strike

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands more UC workers are set to strike today, putting surgeries and appointments on hold at UC medical centers. (KGO-TV)

By
Thousands more UC workers are set to strike today, putting surgeries and appointments on hold at UC medical centers.

A massive strike by University of California has entered its second day. Hundreds of surgeries and thousands of appointments cancelled at UC medical centers this week.

Hundreds of people walk off the job when this strike started early yesterday morning and even more will be on the picket line today.

RELATED: Thousands of patients and employees affected by UC strike

UC service employees are fighting for higher wages and better benefits. Nurses are joining in the strike today, along with patient care techs picketing in solidarity with the service workers. At least 300 surgeries and more than 1,200 appointments and procedures have been canceled this week. Replacement nurses have been brought in for urgent care and labor and delivery.


Senator Kamala Harris says she won't cross the picket line. She has cancelled her speech at this Saturday's graduation ceremony at UC Berkeley.

RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris drops out as Cal graduation speaker amid ongoing labor dispute

The strike scheduled to last for three days; UC officials say they will welcome workers back on Thursday when this is over.

Click here for more health stories, photos, and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyUCstrikecaliforniaUC BerkeleyUC DavisUC Irvineuc mercedUC RiversideUC San DiegoUC Santa BarbaraUCLAUCSFhealthmedicalhospitalhealth careSan FranciscoBerkeleyDavisLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Patients say care still top notch at UCSF despite strike
Sen. Kamala Harris drops out as Cal graduation speaker amid ongoing labor dispute
UC employee strike prompts medical appointment cancellations
Thousands of patients and employees affected by UC strike
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News