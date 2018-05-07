KAMALA HARRIS

Sen. Kamala Harris drops out as Cal graduation speaker amid ongoing labor dispute

EMBED </>More Videos

California Senator Kamala Harris says she will not be the commencement speaker at Saturday's graduation ceremony at UC Berkeley. (KGO)

by Brandon Behle
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
California Senator Kamala Harris says she will not be the commencement speaker at Saturday's graduation ceremony at UC Berkeley.

Harris was booked for months to deliver a commencement address at Cal but her office says she has canceled the engagement, saying she won't attend because of the speaker boycott called by the striking unions.

UC Berkeley officials made the announcement Monday afternoon saying: "We regretfully share the news that, after much consideration, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris has decided not to speak at Saturday's commencement ceremony at UC Berkeley due to a UC-wide speaker boycott called by AFSCME Local 3299."

Officials say that UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ will deliver the keynote address instead.

Harris's office released this statement: "Due to the ongoing labor dispute, Sen. Harris regretfully cannot attend and speak at this year's commencement ceremony at UC Berkeley. She wishes the graduates and their families a joyous commencement weekend and success for the future. They are bright young leaders, and our country is counting on them."

Nearly 6,000 students are expected to participate in the commencement ceremony at Cal's Memorial Stadium Saturday morning.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on education.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationkamala harrislabor unionsproteststrikemoneyemploymentUC BerkeleygraduationmedicalhospitalUCSFUC Berkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KAMALA HARRIS
Kamala Harris proposes federal tax credits for renters
3 black senators introduce bill to make lynching a federal hate crime
Proposed legislation could make lynching a federal crime
Kamala Harris demands DHS secretary resignation over immigration policy
More kamala harris
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News