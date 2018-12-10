TIME Magazine has announced the shortlist for the 2018 Person of the Year.
The title, which dates back to 1927, is given the person or group of people who the magazine's editors deem to have had the greatest impact on the year's events, good or bad.
The title will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 11.
President Donald Trump is on the shortlist again this year. He was already named the Person of the Year in 2016, shortly after being elected.
Here's a look at everyone on the shortlist this year.
Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States. According to TIME, Trump is nominated this year for "navigating crises" like the Russia investigation and for his controversial policies.
Separated Families, including those affected by the "zero tolerance" policy announced in April, leading to an international outcry. The policy officially ended in June, and the government said last week that only a handful of the 2,500 children who had been separated as a result of the policy were still waiting to be reunited.
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. Putin was re-elected for another six years as the United States investigates whether his government meddled in its 2016 election.
Robert Mueller, special counsel leading the investigation into Russian involvement into the 2016 presidential election.
Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther. The megahit was the top film at the box office this year, becoming the most popular superhero film of all time and stirring up Oscar buzz ahead of February's show.
Christine Blasey Ford, a clinical psychology professor in California who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. After a judiciary committee hearing in which both Ford and Kavanaugh testified, Kavanaugh's nomination was approved.
Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist who was murdered in Turkey earlier this year. The death of Khashoggi, who had spent time living in the U.S., stirred up an international controversy after reports that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved. The country's government has denied the prince's involvement.
March For Our Lives Activists, a group of students advocating for gun control reform. The movement was started after 17 people were killed at a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Feb. 14.
Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea. Moon participated in three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year in an attempt to broker an agreement amid nuclear weapons tensions.
Meghan Markle, now officially known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The American actress joined the British royal family in May when she married Prince Harry. She is expecting their first child next year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
