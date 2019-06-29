'This is our life,' Trans march kicks off Pride parade weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This was the 15th annual Trans march where many in the LGBTQ community took the streets with banners and colorful outfit to celebrate Pride.The rainbow flags and outfits of more than 6 thousand people adorned San Francisco from Dolores Park to Market Street."It means I get to come together with my community and see the people who support our community," said, Jini Divine.Divine has been a transgender woman for 3 years, marching today for her was a dream come true."I came out a few years ago after having a near death experience. I almost died from bleach inhalation and I realized that if I would have died with the wrong name on that tombstone I would of hunt everybody," said Divine.In the crowd, different faces and stories."I have a family that is not as supportive so to know that people are out there who will love you at a familiar level it's really nice to know," said Patrick Zabawa.For Adri Martinez marching meant: freedom after fleeing Mexico in fear for her life."More dangerous over there because there are not that many human rights as we have here in the United States so that's why I'm moving here to create this movement bigger," said Martinez.Members of the First Congregation Church of Berkeley gave out hugs and told many they were loved."People who come for the hugs say thank you. The hugs go on for a while I think they are more nourishing that way," said Alice Clark.At Hamburgers Mary's in the Castro, drag queens reminded the crowd that Pride for them is every day."This is our life. We do shows all year long and many of our entertainers are full-time performers not only at Hamburger Mary's but around the country," said Drag queen, Jewels Long beach.