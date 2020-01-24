Society

Nebraska state trooper calms girl with 'Frozen' conversation after car accident | VIDEO

WATERLOO, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol is sounding its "dad skills" alarm after one of its troopers was caught on camera calming a young girl with "Frozen" chitchat during a scary situation.

Trooper Steven Sosnowski responded to a call after a car slid into a ditch near Waterloo Wednesday.

A mother and her two daughters were inside, so he helped situate the girls into a rescue vehicle.

To keep the oldest girl calm, Sosnowski started talking about the Disney movie "Frozen."

"Is that Elsa?" body cam video captured Sosnowski asking the girl.

"I know Elsa, Princess Anna, Olaf," he continued.

"And Kristoff and Sven!" the girl responded. "He's a talking snowman."

The Nebraska State Patrol posted the body cam footage to Twitter, which was viewed more than 13,000 times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynebraskastate troopersfrozenu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired, ABC News reports
Rapper YG arrested at LA home, booked for robbery
Pentagon: 34 US service members had brain injuries from Iran's strike
Show More
California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage
People being tested for coronavirus in Alameda County, health officer says
49ers Gold Rush dancers teach Larry Beil how to dance
AccuWeather forecast: Chances of rain begin tonight, linger through Sunday
Nearly 97K gallons of wine spills into Russian River after leak, report says
More TOP STORIES News