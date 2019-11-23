Society

Tyler Perry offers to pay $14,000 hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico

MEXICO -- Tyler Perry is trying to help a couple that says they're being held captive in a hospital in Mexico.

The media mogul learned about Stephen Johnson and Tori Austin from a report on "Good Morning America."

Johnson went into diabetic shock while on a Carnival cruise, so he was rushed to a hospital in the Yucatan peninsula.

The bill came out to $14,000 and the hospital will not allow the couple to leave until the bill is paid in full.

"They locked the windows and so far we just can't leave until this $14,000 dollar bill is paid," Austin said.

When Perry heard about the couple's ordeal, he quickly jumped into action and told them that he would pay their hospital expenses.

After Perry made the offer, the hospital said Johnson still requires more care, so unfortunately the couple is still there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhospitalu.s. & worldcruise shipgood newsfeel goodall good news
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student injured after projectile on Hwy 101 hits bus
Fremont: Finding solutions to issues across the community
2 suspects arrested in connection with Orinda Halloween shooting, police say
Harrowing account of nursing student who witnessed BART stabbing
10-year-old makes impressive shots during Lakers halftime event
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
'It's pretty scary' Consumers react to FDA warning about romaine lettuce grown in Salinas
Show More
Rodent infestation prompts closure of Tartine bakery in Mission District
Crowds flood SFO as holiday travel kicks off
Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley in need of donations
Rockettes spectacular on stage in dance, off stage as mothers
Hundreds of volunteers help prepare holiday food donations in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News