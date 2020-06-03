George Floyd

'Racism is a pandemic too': UCSF health care workers join San Francisco protest for George Floyd

This June 3, 2020 image shows UCSF health care workers at a protest in San Francisco. (UCSF)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Images from a demonstration in San Francisco Wednesday in response to the killing of George Floyd show health care workers from the University of California, San Francisco rallying for justice as part of "White Coats 4 Black Lives."

Photos show the demonstrators carrying signs with phrases like "Silence is Violence," "Racism is a Pandemic Too" and "Racism is a Public Health Crisis."

The group of UCSF health care workers are part of an organization they formed called Do No Harm UCSF.

Those part of the demonstration were seen in their scrubs and masks while out in San Francisco's Mission District.

The large protest Wednesday drew thousands of people to the Mission District.

The San Francisco police chief told ABC7 the demonstration was "overwhelmingly peaceful."

Several police officers were spotted taking a knee during the protest in solidarity with demonstrators.

UCSF



UCSF



UCSF



