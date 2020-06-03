'Racism is a pandemic too': UCSF health care workers join San Francisco protest for George Floyd

Photos show the demonstrators carrying signs with phrases like "Silence is Violence," "Racism is a Pandemic Too" and "Racism is a Public Health Crisis."
RELATED: George Floyd: Wednesday's march in San Francisco's Mission District 'overwhelmingly peaceful,' police chief says
The group of UCSF health care workers are part of an organization they formed called Do No Harm UCSF.
Those part of the demonstration were seen in their scrubs and masks while out in San Francisco's Mission District.
The large protest Wednesday drew thousands of people to the Mission District.
RELATED: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
The San Francisco police chief told ABC7 the demonstration was "overwhelmingly peaceful."
Several police officers were spotted taking a knee during the protest in solidarity with demonstrators.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
- Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism following the death of George Floyd
- In Their Own Voice: Young, black Bay Area residents react to the killing of George Floyd
- VIDEO: The best and worst moments from Bay Area protests
- Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
- ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Here's which Bay Area cities are under curfew and what it means
- Jamie Foxx, Rev. Amos Brown speak at peaceful kneel-in at San Francisco City Hall
- 'Rioting is the language of the unheard': Host, comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses racism in America
- SF mayor delivers powerful message at protest with Jaime Foxx
- San Francisco police chief recalls time as LAPD officer during 1992 Rodney King riots, asks residents to 'stay at home'