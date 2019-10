4.7 earthquake reported near Hollister comes after 4.5 temblor hit in Bay Area

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) -- USGS is reporting that a magnitude-4.7 earthquake hit southeast of Hollister, California, at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday.Some Bay Area residents are reporting feeling the temblor.This comes a day after a magnitude-4.5 quake rattled the Bay Area.Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones says that Tuesday's quake is too far from Monday's Bay Area quake to be connected.She says Tuesday's is at the "creeping section of the San Andreas Fault." It historically has magnitude 4-5 quakes and creeps without quakes. She says it's not accumulating strain like other parts of the San Andreas Fault.