Vibrant, vivacious 'living coral' named Pantone's 2019 color of the year

Pantone described living coral, its 2019 color of the year, as an "animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge." (Shutterstock)

Get ready to see a vibrant, vivacious shade of coral all over the place in 2019.

Pantone has named living coral, an "animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone," its color of the year for 2019, setting the standard for what consumers can expect to see trending in fashion, art, interior design and other industries in the year ahead.

In choosing the color, Pantone cited the increasingly colliding natural and technological worlds and humankind's quest for "authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy."

"We get energy from nature. Just as coral reefs are a source of sustenance and shelter to sea life, vibrant yet mellow PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment," Pantone explained.

In beauty fashion, Pantone said, coral evokes positivity and plays well on both men and women of all skin tones. The color adds a playful yet welcoming touch to interior design while also encouraging human connection.

"Color is an equalizing lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities and this is particularly true for Living Coral," Pantone Color Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman added. "With consumers craving human interaction and social connection, the humanizing and heartening qualities displayed by the convivial Pantone Living Coral hit a responsive chord."

Living coral is a departure from the last several years when Pantone named dustier, more muted hues of violet, green, blue and pink.
