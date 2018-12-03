WATCH: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Bush, who also presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died late Friday night at his Houston home, said family spokesman Jim McGrath. His wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
- Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
- Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
- George H.W. Bush's final words: 'I love you, too'
- Moving cartoon reunites Bush 41 with Barbara and daughter
- Dec. 5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
- George H.W. Bush was nation's longest-living president
- Houstonians pay their respects at the monument of George H.W. Bush
- Flags at half-staff for 30 days following George H.W. Bush's death
- Prayer from George H.W. Bush's 1989 inauguration fills National Cathedral
What we know about George H.W. Bush's funeral plans
- Funeral and burial plans for former President George H.W. Bush
- Tribute to be held Monday for George H.W. Bush
- Bush's custom-made train to transport him to final resting place
- Trumps to attend state funeral for Bush 41
- George H.W. Bush to lie in state in Capitol rotunda: What that means
Remembering Bush 41
- Marshall, Ashley Bush remember grandfather George HW Bush
- Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with George H.W. Bush -- and crashing into Barbara
- Houston man adds U.S. flag outside President George H.W. Bush home
- Neil Bush fights back tears sharing memories of his father, George H.W. Bush
- Bush remembered as 'Superman' by former Army sergeant who jumped out of plane with him
- President George H.W. Bush's aide Jim McGrath reflects on 'perfect' man
- Houston restaurants remember President George H. W. Bush
- George H.W. Bush's letter to Bill Clinton: A grace note for the ages
- President George HW Bush reflects on aging in new video series
- Barbara Bush reads Pres. George HW Bush's letter remembering Robin in new video series
- 'Thousand points of light' and Bush 41's legacy of volunteerism
- George H.W. Bush quotes: Memorable lines from the 41st president
H.W. and Barbara Bush
- George H.W. Bush's love letter to Barbara proves love is as strong as ever
- George and Barbara Bush: A love story
- Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'
Bush 41 and his family
- PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
- George H.W. Bush: 5 things you didn't know about the former president
- How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
- Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
- Remembering Robin Bush, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
- Former Pres. George H.W. Bush was proud of service dog 'Sully'
- Country music star Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with Bushes
- George H.W. Bush steals rodeo spotlight from Garth Brooks
- George H.W. Bush made fashion statement with his socks