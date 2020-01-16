68-year-old woman found after missing for 6 days, buried in snow in Butte County

BUTTE MEADOWS, Calif. (KGO) -- Butte County Sheriffs found a 68-year old woman who had been missing for six-days in freezing weather in the Northern Sierra.Just before noon on Wednesday, a Sheriff's helicopter crew spotted a vehicle matching the description of the Toyota 4Runner belonging to Paula Beth James buried in snow in the Butte Meadows area, that's at the 4,300-foot elevation.The chopper landed and a crew hiked to the vehicle 150 yards off the road on Skyway and found James alive inside the car.A search and rescue team responded with a snowcat to bring her to waiting paramedics.James was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.