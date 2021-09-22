brush fire

Brush fire burning near Napa-Sonoma border is 80% contained, CAL FIRE says

Crews responding to brush fire in Sonoma Co.

SCHELLVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews have made progress on the vegetation fire burning in Sonoma County, according to CAL FIRE officials.

As of 6:51 p.m., officials say the fire burning on the Napa-Sonoma County line has burned 116 acres with 80% containment.

The brush fire broke out at around 2:30 p.m. near Fremont Drive and Napa Road in the town of Schellville.

No evacuations are ordered but there were some traffic delays.

Traffic on Highway 121 heading west at the Napa-Sonoma County line was delayed.



