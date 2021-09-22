Brush fire burning near Napa-Sonoma border is 80% contained, CAL FIRE says

#FremontFire near Fremont Drive and Napa Road in Sonoma County is 116 acres and 80% contained. @CALFIRELNU https://t.co/FSnTrFQX4J pic.twitter.com/tRi6IAutXz — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 23, 2021

SCHELLVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews have made progress on the vegetation fire burning in Sonoma County, according to CAL FIRE officials.As of 6:51 p.m., officials say the fire burning on the Napa-Sonoma County line has burned 116 acres with 80% containment.The brush fire broke out at around 2:30 p.m. near Fremont Drive and Napa Road in the town of Schellville.No evacuations are ordered but there were some traffic delays.Traffic on Highway 121 heading west at the Napa-Sonoma County line was delayed.