Society

Sonoma State President Dr. Judy Sakaki steps down amid sexual harassment scandal

EMBED <>More Videos

Lawmakers call for Sonoma State president to resign amid scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sonoma State University President Dr. Judy Sakaki announced Monday she is stepping down amid a growing sexual harassment scandal involving her husband Patrick McCallum.

ABC7 News obtained an email Dr. Sakaki sent the campus community which stated after "thoughtful reflection and discussions with my family" she would be stepping away as president effective July 31.

Sakaki has faced criticism for how she handled campus sexual harassment allegations against her husband - and her oversight of the budget and enrollment.

Dr. Sakaki's announcement comes after faculty members approved a "no-confidence" vote over her leadership last month.

RELATED: Lawmakers call for Sonoma State Pres. Judy Sakaki to resign amid growing scandal

A Sonoma State University employee told ABC7 News that 44% of eligible faculty participated in the vote. 173 voted for "no confidence", and 105 voted against "no confidence."

Democratic State Senators Bill Dodd of Napa, who represents the district enclosing Sonoma State University, and Mike McGuire, an alumnus of the school, released the following statement to ABC7 News:

"The faculty has spoken and it's time for the healing process to begin. President Sakaki should step down for the greater good of the university."

According to the Press Democrat, State Senators Dodd and McGuire said it's "time for the healing process to begin."

California State University officials say an interim president will be announced shortly.

The video above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysonomascandaleducationcollegesonoma countyinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shots fired into SJ library with children inside, police say
California Election: SF Bay Area voter guide, what to know
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Safeway employee killed in shooting at store, police say
Residents flooded out of SF luxury apartment complex after pipe bursts
Fire, explosion destroys Petaluma airport hangar, authorities say
Jesse Jackson lends support to SF DA ahead of recall election
Show More
Apple unveils iOS 16 with big changes to iMessage
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 3 on ABC7 Wednesday
EXCLUSIVE: Nepali man assaulted, robbed in Oakland speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Thieves lead police on high-speed chase across East Bay
Girl, 14, killed, 8 more injured in shooting in Phoenix strip mall
More TOP STORIES News