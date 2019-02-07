RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE

Source provides theory on why concrete is falling from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

By
SAN RAFAEL,Calif. (KGO) --
The Richmond-San Rafael Bridge was closed due to falling chunks of concrete on Thursday. A high-level source who works with engineers on the bridge project tells me they believe they've identified the cause.

VIDEO: Here's where concrete chunks on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge came from, fell

It's an expansion joint on the upper deck -- at the eastern end, southern edge -- just above where the concrete chunks landed on the lower deck. The source says heavy trucks have been hitting that expansion joint hard, opening spaces between the concrete and rebar, and allowing water intrusion.

What makes this more interesting is that the expansion joints were all supposedly replaced in the seismic retrofit in 2005, and the concrete repaired. Even after that, there were problems with concrete giving way on both the upper and lower decks, but not to the extent that we're seeing today.


One engineer who consulted on the retrofit tells me he's concerned about the different type of concrete used on that upper deck. It's 60 percent lighter, but not as strong. He says this appears to be basically an issue of wear and tear, and that they'll have to test the concrete on both the upper and lower decks. This bridge opened in 1956.

I've been checking out other reports about the new bike lane being installed on the upper deck as a possible problem. We'll have those details coming up at 6 p.m.

Take a look at full coverage on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure due to falling concrete.

Take a look at for a look at more stories by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
richmond san rafael bridgebridgeroad safetyroad closureRichmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closuretraffictraffic delayRichmond-San Rafael Bridge
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE
WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over backup after westbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closed, 2 eastbound lanes opened
Drivers stuck after Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closes again
VIDEO: Here's what to expect during Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure
VIDEO: Here's where Richmond-San Rafael Bridge concrete chunks came from
More Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closure
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over backup after westbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closed, 2 eastbound lanes opened
Officials to look into hovercraft for future Bay Area ferries
VIDEO: Here's what to expect during Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Drivers stuck after Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closes again
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
VIDEO: Here's where Richmond-San Rafael Bridge concrete chunks came from
Work continues to restore gas to residents after gas explosion in San Francisco
Show More
NJ man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
Valentine's Day: Name a cockroach for your ex, feed it to a meerkat
NTSB to investigate fiery explosion of PG&E gas line in SF
VIDEO: Toll plaza empty as crews work on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
More News