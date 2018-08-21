OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Athletics gift Khris Davis' game-worn jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

An Oakland boy had the opportunity to meet his baseball hero, Khris Davis. It turns out, the boy made quite an impression on the A's slugger. (Photos by KGO-TV and AP Images/Ben Margot)

by Mindi Bach
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
An Oakland boy had the opportunity to meet his baseball hero, Khris Davis. It turns out, the boy made quite an impression on the A's slugger.

Davis' 37th home run of the season did more than travel 438 feet. It carried with it an important message. "I thought about him around the bases. There's nothing like hitting a home run. Hope he got some joy, excitement from watching that. I hope he saw it," he said.

RELATED: Davis homers in jersey signed by fan as A's top rangers

He certainly did. "I was so happy," said Anthony Slocumb. "If you go and watch the A's game, you'll see me in the crowd cheering with my hands up."

Anthony's autograph is on the back of Davis' jersey. The boy met his favorite player before the game as part of a group from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He asked Davis to sign his jersey, and Davis asked Anthony to do the same.

"My cheeks were really red. It made me happy but nervous because everyone would see my handwriting," Anthony said.



Anthony will now be able to see his 10-year-old autograph whenever he wants. Davis and the A's decided to give the game-worn jersey to Anthony, and they had another idea. "This weekend, we will auction off a jersey from the Players Weekend, jersey to benefit the Make-A-Wish, something Khris wanted to do," said A's President Dave Kaval.

The special experience comes at a good time for Anthony. He started sixth grade at a new middle school. "Well school is stressful, but I have really nice teachers," he said.

After enduring surgery and a year of chemo, Anthony is cancer-free. But kids at his school who don't know often ask him about his scars.

He tells them what happened, but now they'd rather hear about how he met Khris Davis and what he plans to do with that new jersey. "First, I would hug it and then hang it on my wall forever, with this one," he said.

For more stories, photos, and video on the Oakland Athletics, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland AthleticsMLBbaseballfeel goodgood newsmake a wishcancerOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Rangers try to slow down A's, Davis
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Rangers try to slow down A's, Davis
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
Giants catcher Buster Posey might have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
More Sports
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News