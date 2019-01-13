OAKLAND ATHLETICS

A's send group of executives to meet with Kyler Murray

This image shows Kyler Murray at the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 08, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Athletics are reportedly sending a group of top executives to meet with Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray in hopes of convincing him to pursue a professional baseball career as he decides between honoring his contract with the team or playing quarterback in the NFL.

RELATED: Oakland A's prospect Kyler Murray wins Heisman Trophy

ESPN reports that the summit is happening just one day before the deadline to declare for the NFL draft.

Murray received a $4.66 million signing bonus in 2018 after he was chosen by the Athletics with the ninth pick in the draft. Murray was allowed to play one last season of college football. He won the Heisman Trophy.
