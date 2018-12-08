SPORTS

Oakland A's prospect Kyler Murray stuns betters with Heisman Trophy win

Oklahoma Sonners quarterback Murray beat out Alabama's Tua Tagavailoa and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins to win the Heisman trophy. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland A's are getting in on this year's Heisman ceremony excitement.

Why? It was one of their prospects, Kyler Murray, who took home the prized trophy!


All three finalists for this year's Heisman Trophy were quarterbacks, but Alabama's Tua Tagavailoa was the big favorite.

Murray beat out Tagavailoa and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.

RELATED: Oklahoma's Kyler Murray overtakes Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa as Heisman betting favorite

Murray completed 71% of his passes this season, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

Running for 11 touchdowns and just shy of 1,000 yards, Murray proved he's a dual threat.

