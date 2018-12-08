OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Oakland A's are getting in on this year's Heisman ceremony excitement.
Why? It was one of their prospects, Kyler Murray, who took home the prized trophy!
Turns out, he knew.— Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) December 9, 2018
Congratulations to the 2018 Heisman Trophy Winner @TheKylerMurray! #KylerKnows pic.twitter.com/iITu26TG8t
All three finalists for this year's Heisman Trophy were quarterbacks, but Alabama's Tua Tagavailoa was the big favorite.
Murray beat out Tagavailoa and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.
RELATED: Oklahoma's Kyler Murray overtakes Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa as Heisman betting favorite
Murray completed 71% of his passes this season, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.
Running for 11 touchdowns and just shy of 1,000 yards, Murray proved he's a dual threat.
The #Athletics top draft pick (9th overall) from this year just won the Heisman Trophy. Kyle Murray threw for more than 4,000 yds & 40 TDs for Oklahoma this year. What a talent. pic.twitter.com/RBwnRUiofb— Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) December 9, 2018