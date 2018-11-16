CAMP FIRE

Bad air quality forces postponement of Big Game between Cal and Stanford

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cal-Stanford game will be postponed due to bad air quality from the Camp Fire, officials say.

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Fans of the annual Big Game between Cal and Stanford are being thrown for a loss the weekend.

LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke

Smoke in the air has forced officials to postpone the game from Saturday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, December 1. Also, high school football playoff games scheduled for Saturday are being postponed for the same reason.

Cal Athletic Director Jim Knowlton says they spent days looking at different options, but when push came to shove, the air was just too bad.



"Once we realized that the air quality would not likely return to acceptable levels, we decided to postpone for the health and safety of our students athletes," he said.

Cal student Grace Barrera-Ruiz was not happy. "The smoke has ruined this. It's ruined the big game."

Not only did Grace buy tickets, she invited her best friend up from Texas to join her.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Current Bay Area air quality levels

"I've never been to this area. I've never been to California before. But she was like you have to come to big game, you have to come to the big game."

We caught up with another out of town visitor -- Sreekar Volati from Toronto -- who bought big game tickets shortly before the postponement was announced. But he was already thinking about Plan B.

"The other plan was to explore San Francisco and Berkeley. But there's advisories all over the place saying we should stay inside," he said.

And it's not just college football, the North Coast sectionals had a full slate of playoff games set for Saturday. Now 18 teams who were pumping themselves up for competition have an extra week to wait.

NCS Commissioner of Athletics says their games have been postponed until Saturday, November 24.

"Air quality is just too poor. Many of our members have closed their schools. They're not even in school today."

For more stories and videos related to the Camp Fire, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfootballcollege footballair qualitysmokeCamp FireCalifornia Golden BearsStanford CardinalBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
Which mask is best for bad air?
Paradise after "a tidal wave of fire"
South Bay schools stay open despite unhealthy air quality
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
More Camp Fire
SPORTS
Stanford-Cal game rescheduled for Dec. 1 because of wildfires
Cal cancels hoops game due to poor air; Sat. football game in jeopardy
With best years behind them, Giants face tough task of starting over
Bill Parcells says in book that Bill Walsh cheated during 1985 playoff matchup
More Sports
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll hits 63; sheriff says hundreds still missing
Crews contain cabin fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Jose Harvest Festival, TreasureFest
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality continues through weekend
Show More
7 places to escape the Bay Area's bad air quality this weekend
How to protect your pets from wildfire smoke
Tennessee man wanted in the rape of 16-month-old boy
How to keep kids occupied during the smoke
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
More News