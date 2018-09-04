COLIN KAEPERNICK

Bay Area nonprofits thankful for Colin Kaepernick's donations, generosity

SAN LEANDRO
Shortly after the anthem controversy began, Colin Kaepernick made the Million Dollar Pledge. He was going to give a way $1M of his own money. Friends like Steph Curry joined the 10 for 10 campaign and together they donated $30,000 to a Bay Area nonprofit called United Playaz.

The San Francisco charity used the money for mentoring at-risk youth and giving them summer jobs. They are excited to see Nike embrace Kaepernick's message.

Kaepernick's first donation was to San Jose-based Silicon Valley De-Bug. The organization provides legal and moral support for families of people killed by police officers.

The Associated Press is reporting that, as part of Kaepernick's advertising deal, Nike will make a contribution to the charity, Know Your Rights, which is funded by the Kaepernick Foundation.

Its stated mission is to, "Fight oppression of all kinds globally, through education and global activism."

