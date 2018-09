Bay Area nonprofits thankful for Colin Kaepernick's donations, generosity

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Shortly after the anthem controversy began, Colin Kaepernick made the Million Dollar Pledge. He was going to give a way $1M of his own money. Friends like Steph Curry joined the 10 for 10 campaign and together they donated $30,000 to a Bay Area nonprofit called United Playaz The San Francisco charity used the money for mentoring at-risk youth and giving them summer jobs. They are excited to see Nike embrace Kaepernick's message.Kaepernick's first donation was to San Jose-based Silicon Valley De-Bug . The organization provides legal and moral support for families of people killed by police officers.The Associated Press is reporting that, as part of Kaepernick's advertising deal, Nike will make a contribution to the charity, Know Your Rights, which is funded by the Kaepernick Foundation Its stated mission is to, "Fight oppression of all kinds globally, through education and global activism."