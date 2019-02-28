San Francisco Giants

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies finalizing deal, ESPN reports

Updated 23 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper are finalizing an agreement on a deal, league sources tell ESPN.

Jeff Passan tweeted the news Thursday afternoon, saying Harper's deal with the Phillies will be for $330 million, "a new record for overall dollars, topping the $325 million of Giancarlo Stanton, league sources tell ESPN."


Harper, a six-time All-Star and one-time National League MVP award winner, was one of the most sought after free agents on the market.

The 26-year-old right fielder led Washington with 34 homers, 100 RBIs and 130 walks last season.

EMBED More News Videos

Here are fast facts about Bryce Harper



According to the Washington Post, Harper turned down an "aggressive offer" from the Nationals which included no opt-outs and was less than the $400 million it was speculated Harper and his agent Scott Boras were seeking.

In his career, Harper has with 184 homers, 521 RBIs and a .900 OPS. He also was the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year.

RELATED: Madison Bumgarner, Buster Posey want Bryce Harper to join Giants

As free agency heated up, the Phillies met with both Harper and Manny Machado. ESPN reports Machado has agreed to a $300 million 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

Owner John Middleton and general manager Matt Klentak flew to Las Vegas to speak to Harper.

"I think it was really positive," Middleton said. "We really got to see the man. We watched the player for years, but we got to understand the man, what he'd be like in the dugout, the clubhouse, the community."

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Phillies owner, GM meet with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas. Watch this exclusive report from Action News at 11pm on January 12, 2019.



Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said he thought he and Harper "really bonded."

"We just hit it off," Kapler said on MLB Network. "He's an easy guy to talk to and he certainly is especially competitive."

RELATED: The pros and cons of suitors for Bryce Harper, Manny Machado

Kapler said another thing the two bonded over was food.

"He loves food and Philadelphia has an incredible food scene, among the best in the country, if you ask me."

He took at a trip to Philadelphia in December to meet with Phillies executives at Citizens Bank Park.

EMBED More News Videos

Manny Machado visits Phillies. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on December 20, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco giantsphiladelphia philliesmlbbaseballphillies
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Sources: Giants have 2nd meeting with Harper
The pros and cons of suitors for Bryce Harper, Manny Machado
Madison Bumgarner, Buster Posey want Bryce Harper to join Giants
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
The player we should talk about more in 2019 on all 30 teams
Updated 3 hours ago
Sources: Giants have 2nd meeting with Harper
Switch-pitcher Venditte psyched for rule change
Giants' Madison Bumgarner uneven in spring debut but 'felt really good'
TOP STORIES
PG&E says its equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Updated an hour ago
Russian River slowly receding, major damage remains in Guerneville
Updated 33 minutes ago
3 family members die, 17-year-old injured in I-80 crash
Updated 2 hours ago
CA bill would 'publicly shame' parents who owe thousands in child support
Updated an hour ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated 29 minutes ago
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, tracking more rain
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Bay Area teachers hold sickout to support striking Oakland teachers
Updated 14 minutes ago
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in SoCal
Updated 2 hours ago
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
Latin rock band 'Maná' coming to San Jose
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Updated 2 hours ago
More TOP STORIES News