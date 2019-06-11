Golden State Warriors

JJ Watt weighs in after Raptors fans cheer for Kevin Durant's injury

TORONTO, Canada -- It was a drama-filled night in Toronto after the Raptors lost to the Golden State Warriors by just one point, but it was Kevin Durant's injury that have a lot of fans talking, even Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

NBA FINALS: Dub Nation reacts to Game 5, Kevin Durant injury

When Durant went down in the second quarter, the crowd cheered.



Raptors players tried to control the cheers by motioning them to quiet down.

Watt took to Twitter to weigh in about sportsmanship, writing, "Major props to the Raptors players for getting the situation under control. Cheering for an injury is unbelievable, no matter who you're a fan of or what team you're pulling for."



And rapper Drake showed KD some love as the former Texas Longhorn was helped off the court.


"Trash. So trash. Like I said, we're only idolized as superstar athletes. Not human beings," Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins said.



Toronto's Kyle Lowry said he didn't think the fans knew the significance of the injury.

"In this league, we're all brothers. At the end of the day, we're all brothers. You never wanna see a competitor like him go down."



According to ESPN, the Warriors believe Durant tore his Achilles.

Prior to Monday's injury, Durant hadn't played since hurting his right calf against the Houston Rockets on May 8.

NBA FINALS: Golden State already bracing for life without KD

Prior to coming back, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers says Durant worked with the Warriors medical team for four weeks. They felt good about the process and Durant was cleared to play.

Myers tearfully explained during Monday night's press conference that no one should be blamed for what happened, but if you need to point the finger, blame him.

"I don't believe there's anybody to blame," Myers said. "But I understand this world, and if you have to, you can blame me. I run my basketball operations department."

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

Tuesday morning, Durant's mother, Wanda, shared a message about her son:

"For all of you who question my son as a man, question his heart, question his integrity and question his love for the game of basketball, you don't know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you all," Wanda tweeted.



