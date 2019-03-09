Comedy with Cousins: Exclusive look at the funny side of Boogie

Boogie spent some time chatting with ABC 7 Sports Director Larry Beil and Senior Producer Casey Pratt about his upcoming Boogie's Comedy Slam and comedy inspirations for an upcoming episode of the With Authority Podcast.
During the 15-minute conversation, Cousins reveals which Warriors player and coach he'd choose to perform a set at his comedy show - if he had to. He also tells Larry and Casey which Warriors employee is his "practice dummy" and explains what inspired him to hold a comedy special.
During the interview, you really get to see a different side of the star center, who usually looks more like a snarling bear on the court.
On April 11, Cousins will hold his 3rd annual Boogie's Comedy Slam at the Paramount Theater in Oakland. The show is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale now. For the first time it will be produced as a video special.
The comedy show will have a star-studded cast featuring Mike Epps, Red Grant, Tony Roberts, Karlous Miller, and Lewis Belt. Epps, of Next Friday fame, will be the host and the executive producer of the film.
