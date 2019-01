Jeanette Kim from New York City, New York, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.She's a proud alumna of Notre Dame and a former campus tour guide.Jeanette didn't grow up with football and didn't watch it until attending Notre Dame, where she fell in love with the atmosphere around the program.Her favorite team moment is storming the field after the overtime victory against Stanford in 2012.