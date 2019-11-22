Floyd Mayweather says he's 'coming out of retirement in 2020'

This comes after the 42-year-old posted that he's partnering with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White for "another spectacular event" but did not specify details.
Mayweather, who has won all 50 of his fights, is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time.
He announced his retirement in 2015 but has returned to the ring for special occasions.
In 2017, he defeated Conor McGregor in the UFC star's first-ever professional boxing match and reportedly made more than $200 million for that fight.
He was last seen fighting at an exhibition boxing match against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, who was defeated in just 140 seconds, according to CNN.