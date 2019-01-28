SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Peter Magowan, instrumental San Francisco Giants leader, dies at age 76

Magowan was a key managing partner of the San Francisco Giants. He played a pivotal role in preventing the Giants from moving to Florida. (AP Photo/George Nikitin)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Giants fans are mourning a pivotal figure in team history.

Former managing partner Peter Magowan died from cancer today.

The former chief of Safeway played a major role for the investors who bought the Giants in 1992.

Their efforts prevented the Giants from moving to Florida.

San Francisco Giants to announce AT&T Park name change to Oracle Park

Magowan then spearheaded the push to build as Pacific Bell Park in 2000, and it was baseball's first privately-financed stadium in decades.

The 76-year-old Magowan retired from his day-to-day role with the Giants in 2008, however he retained an ownership interest in the team.

