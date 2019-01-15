SPORTS

Former World Series MVP, Bay Area native John Wetteland arrested for sex abuse

A former major league pitcher born in the Bay Area is now facing sex abuse charges. John Wetteland was arrested in Texas and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

DENTON, Texas --
Former major league pitcher John Wetteland has been arrested in Texas and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.

Denton County jail records show Wetteland was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond. No attorney was immediately listed to speak for the 52-year-old Wetteland, who lives in Trophy Club, 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

Further details on the investigation weren't immediately available. The Denton County district attorney's office didn't immediately return a message Tuesday.

Wetteland was MVP of the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees. He's a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

The All-Star closer was 48-45 with 330 saves and a 2.93 ERA from 1989-2000, also playing for Montreal and the Dodgers.

Wetteland was born in San Mateo and attended school in Santa Rosa.

ABC7 News has contributed to this report.
