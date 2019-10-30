world series

Get a free taco today thanks to World Series stolen base

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner, right, steals second with Houston Astros' Carlos Correa covering during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

You can get a free taco Wednesday thanks to a stolen base during Game 1 of the World Series.

When Washington Nationals' Trea Turner stole a base in the top of the first last Tuesday night, he won everyone in the country free Doritos Locos Tacos at Taco Bell.



You can get your free taco at participating locations on October 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taco Bell says you can also order online or on the app all day to claim your taco.



There is a limit of one free Doritos Locos Tacos per person or registered account.

ONLINE: https://www.tacobell.com/stealataco/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsworld seriesaction news sportshouston astroswashington nationalsfree foodsports
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD SERIES
World Series Game 6: Running with bats, controversial interference call
Altuve, Astros show up in World Series, win Game 3 in DC 4-1
Celeb chef gets World Series 1st pitch over Pres. Trump
Strasburg stars as Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 Series lead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stronger winds challenge firefighters battling Kincade Fire
PG&E reduces counties impacted by outages in Bay Area
MAPS: Kincade Fire size compared to other Bay Area regions
South Bay volunteers pitch in to assist Kincade Fire victims
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach home
Kincade Fire: Where to pick up your mail if your post office is closed
Show More
Kincade Fire: 300 farmworkers feeling stuck without food, gas, power
Kincade Fire: 5 days and counting, family of 9 cramps into RV, kids sick from smoke
Fierce, dangerous winds expected near Kincade Fire
PG&E power outage timeline
AccuWeather forecast: Winds expected to increase overnight
More TOP STORIES News