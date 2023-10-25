Former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker reportedly says he's retiring

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker told USA Today on Wednesday that he is retiring, a decision that comes two days after the team lost to the Texas Rangers in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

A news conference is scheduled for Thursday.

""I'm very grateful and thankful to Jim Crane and the Houston Astros for giving me this opportunity, and to win a championship,'' Baker, 74, told USA Today. "I felt like they've been good for me, and I've been good for them.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

"What I really appreciate is that Jim has been totally honest and transparent with me on all things.''

Baker was hired by Crane in the winter of 2020, after the sign-stealing scandal erupted and led to the firings of manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Baker did exactly what Crane had hoped for, deflecting attention away from a group of players who were besieged by boos in all parks other than Minute Maid, while fostering continued success. The Astros reached the AL Championship Series in 2020, secured the AL title in 2021 and won the World Series -- Baker's first as a manager -- in 2022.

After signing a one-year extension, Baker guided the Astros to a 90-72 mark during the regular season -- winning the AL West division title via tiebreaker on the final day of the season -- before taking the club to its seventh consecutive AL Championship Series.

MORE: SF Giants introduce Bay Area native, former player Bob Melvin as new manager

Baker also won the World Series with the 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers during his 19 seasons as a player.

"I love winning," Baker said after winning the World Series last season. "I'm just telling you, I love winning probably more than anything else. I'm spoiled by winning."

Baker told USA Today on Wednesday that he'd like to still be involved with baseball, perhaps as an advisor.

"I've still got a lot to offer; baseball has been my life,'' Baker said. "I have a lifetime of knowledge, much more than those who have never played the game.''