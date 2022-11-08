Caught on camera: Man arrested, allegedly threw hard seltzer can at Ted Cruz during Astros parade

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was the target of a thrown beer can during the Astros' World Series parade. Cruz was a participant in the event.

HOUSTON, Texas -- While there was indeed rejoicing and celebration on the streets of Texas on Monday, the Astros' World Series parade was not without some negatives.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who resides in Houston, was the target of a thrown hard seltzer can along the parade route.

Cruz was a participant during the event and on board the back of a Humvee when the can was thrown. A video obtained by our sister station, KTRK, shows the incident happened in front of a liquor store.

The Houston Police Department confirmed an arrest in connection with what it's calling an assault.

"HPD made one arrest during today's victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention," HPD tweeted. "Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges."

Police explained that the man's name and booking photo will be released once formal charges are filed.

Cruz tweeted his appreciation for law enforcement while also deriding the person who threw what the senator confirmed to be a hard seltzer.

"As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm," Cruz tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Unlike Jeremy Peña and his Astros teammates, Cruz was a lightning rod of boos at certain points of the parade. He wasn't the only lawmaker taking part.

U.S. Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher were on the Humvee with the senator. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in a vehicle ahead, and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was in the vehicle behind Cruz's.