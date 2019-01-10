SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Artist rendering of Oracle Park sign in San Francisco. (San Francisco Giants)

Say goodbye to AT&T Park and hello to Oracle Park. The ballpark where the San Francisco Giants play is getting a new name for the next two decades.

The Giants have agreed to a 20-year naming rights agreement with software giant Oracle, according to a report. Terms have not been released, but Bloomberg estimates the deal at more than $200 million.


Oracle and the Giants will partner a number of improvements to the park over the next five years, including the addition of a new scoreboard and signage. The Giants said additional ballpark upgrades will be announced in the coming weeks.

AT&T issued a statement saying they had a great relationship with the Giants over the years but decided not to renew the naming rights sponsorship.

This will be the park's fourth name since it opened in 2000-- starting with PacBell Park, SBC, and then AT&T.

Of course, Oracle's name is already on Oracle Arena in Oakland, but after this season, the Golden State Warriors are moving to the new Chase Center in San Francisco. The Chronicle reports Oracle Arena will be renamed.

In case you're wondering, Opening Day for the Giants is April 5.

