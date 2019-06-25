San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey to hand out 1,000 gloves at annual Glove Giveaway for Junior Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will host the annual Glove Giveaway for Junior Giants.

Posey is the official Junior Giants commissioner.

He will hand out 1,000 gloves and donate tickets to tonight's game against the Colorado Rockies.

RELATED: Giants activate catcher Posey off IL

Junior Giants is a free program for underserved boys and girls.

Young fans will get to sit in on a Q and A session with the All-Star before the game.

First pitch is at 6:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.

