soldier surprise

Carolina Hurricanes help sailor surprise father after being away on months-long deployment

EMBED <>More Videos

Carolina Hurricanes help soldier surprise father after being away on months-long deployment (Credit: NHL Canes)

RALEIGH -- Valerie Colicchio has been deployed in Djibouti, Africa and hasn't seen her father since the middle of October.

"I've been lying to him for the last, I don't know, three weeks about where I was going to be. He thinks I'm still in Africa," she said.

The Carolina Hurricanes arranged for Valerie to meet head coach Rod Brind'Amour and surprise her father, Scott .

When Scott got to the arena, he thought he was just meeting Brind'Amour, but a few moments later, to his surprise, his daughter walked through the door.



The heartwarming video was tweeted out by the Canes on Saturday.

"I'm just so excited to see him and hockey is our thing," she said.

"He had no idea you were coming home?" asked Brind'Amour.

"No, I've lied to him for the last two weeks," she said.

Valerie and her father stayed to watch the Hurricanes take down the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighcarolina hurricanessoldier surprise
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOLDIER SURPRISE
Deployed father surprises daughter at daddy-daughter dance
WATCH: Soldier surprises mom and sister
Families welcome home soldiers for the holidays at SFO
Dog overcome with joy after owner returns home from 10 month deployment
TOP STORIES
At least 20 rescued from warehouse fire in Oakland near I-880
Smoke sends Las Vegas-bound flight back to Oakland
Commute Challenge: taxi vs. rideshare
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Fremont man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
Show More
California online sales tax increases
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
A day in the life an Uber rideshare driver
Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled weather returns
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
More TOP STORIES News