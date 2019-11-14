Joe Montana statue vandalized at Levi's Stadium, suspect arrested

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect has been arrested after police say he vandalized the Joe Montana "Catch" statue at Levi's Stadium after Monday's night's game.Santa Clara resident Jorge Alberto Lopez, 37, grabbed the face mask and pulled on it until it broke, authorities said. Lopez was booked into jail on a charge of felony vandalism.Crews hope to have repairs completed to the statue before the start of Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium.The 49ers released the following statement: "The Joe Montana statue that is part of the 'The Catch' art installation located inside the stadium's Gate A plaza was vandalized following our recent Football game. Security personnel apprehended the individual soon thereafter and the Santa Clara Police Department arrested the individual on felony vandalism charges. Crews have already begun repairs on the statue and expect work to be complete prior to Sunday's home game. As this is an ongoing police matter, we will not have any additional comment."